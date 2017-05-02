The ceremony will feature performances from music heavy hitters like Drake, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello.
Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the first round of performers for 2017's Billboard Music Awards in a video released on Monday.
