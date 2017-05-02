ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion Among Billboard Music Awards Performers

Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the first round of performers for 2017's Billboard Music Awards in a video released on Monday.


The ceremony will feature performances from music heavy hitters like Drake, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello.

Related Topics:
entertainmentbillboard music awardslive musicaward showswatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Ryan Seacrest's pivot to 'Live' requires move to NYC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in East New York
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
Police: 3 arrested in string of Long Island robberies
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
1-year-old girl bitten in face by pit bull
Show More
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
Escape boats will get you out of NYC during disaster...for a price
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
From classic to avant-garde: The Met Gala offers both
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos