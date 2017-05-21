It's a night to celebrate chart-topping artists and hit singles. The Billboard Music Awards are Sunday.
Check back throughout the night to see which musicians, rap artists, country stars and more won big.
NOMINATIONS BY CATEGORY
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity (Fan Voted Category):
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted Category):
WINNER: BTS
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Male Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Top Female Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Touring Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
WINNER: Drake
J. Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
WINNER: Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Jekalyn Carr
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
WINNER: Drake "Views"
Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Rihanna "Anti"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
WINNER: "Hamilton: An American Musical"
"Moana"
"Purple Rain"
"Suicide Squad: The Album"
"Trolls"
Top R&B Album:
WINNER: Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Frank Ocean "Blonde"
Rihanna "Anti"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Top Rap Album:
WINNER: Drake "Views"
J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only"
Kevin Gates "Islah"
DJ Khaled "Major Key"
A Tribe Called Quest "We Got It From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service"
Top Country Album:
WINNER: Chris Stapleton "Traveller"
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Florida Georgia Line "Dig Your Roots"
Blake Shelton "If I'm Honest"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Top Rock Album:
WINNER: Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"
The Lumineers "Cleopatra"
Radiohead "A Moon Shaped Pool"
Red Hot Chili Peppers "The Getaway"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"
Top Latin Album:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"
J Balvin "Energia"
CNCO "Primera Cita"
Juan Gabriel "Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Lindsey Stirling "Brave Enough"
The Chainsmokers "Bouquet (EP)"
The Chainsmokers "Collage (EP)"
Flume "Skin"
Kygo "Cloud Nine"
Top Christian Album:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle "How Can It Be"
Casting Crowns "The Very Next Thing"
Joey + Rory "Hymns"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Love Remains"
Skillet "Unleashed"
Top Gospel Album:
WINNER: Tamela Mann "One Way"
Kirk Franklin "Losing My Religion"
Travis Greene "The Hill"
Tasha Cobbs "One Place: Live"
Hezekiah Walker "Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Country Song:
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Little Big Town "Better Man"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Top Selling Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Radio Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Collaboration:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top R&B Song:
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
Drake "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Top Rap Collaboration:
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"
Top Country Collaboration:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"
Top Rock Song:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors "Unsteady"
Top Latin Song:
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"
Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & M "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"
Top Christian Song:
WINNER: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will"
Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"
Skillet "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"
Top Gospel Song:
WINNER: Travis Greene "Made A Way"
Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"
Hezekiah Walker "Better"
Billboard Music Awards: Check out the full list of 2017 nominees and winners
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories