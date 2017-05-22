ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television

In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Richard Shotwell)

NEW YORK --
Former "Today" co-host Billy Bush says he's a better man and ready to get back into television seven months after being fired from his job at NBC following the release of a videotape in which he can be heard engaging in lewd talk with Donald Trump.

In an interview posted Sunday, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past months have "been a roller coaster" that included an apology to his three daughters.

Bush said his then-15-year-old daughter, Mary, called him in tears from her boarding school when the news broke, and asked him why he could be heard laughing at the things Trump was saying on the old tape.

"It hit really hard, and I stopped for a second, and I said, 'I have no answer for that that's any good. I am really sorry. That was Dad in a bad moment a long time ago," Bush said.

The 2005 tapes featuring Trump's shockingly vulgar and sexually charged comments emerged a month before the November elections, rocking Trump's campaign and prompting condemnation from politicians on both side of the aisle. In a videotaped apology, Trump declared he was wrong but also dismissed the revelations as "nothing more than a distraction" from a decade ago. He later said that he never did any of the actions described on the tape, and dismissed his words as locker room talk.

Bush, who had recently been hired as co-host of the "Today" show, lost his job. He said he went through a lot of soul searching and spent seven days on a spiritual retreat with no phones. He reads, meditates and is doing yoga.

"I have changed in a way that I think will make me better at my job," Bush said. "I've come out of this with a deeper understanding of how women can connect to the feeling of having to fight extra hard for an even playing field."

The 2005 video shows Trump, who was the star of "The Apprentice," riding on an "Access Hollywood" bus with then-host Bush. At one point, Trump describes trying to have sex with a married woman. He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous.

"When you're a star they let you do it," Trump says. "You can do anything."

Bush will speak about the incident on "Good Morning America" Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
Rachel Lindsay talks 'Bachelorette' season, being 1st black star
The Trend: Cher performs at Billboard Music Awards
Ballerina Michaela DePrince talks extraordinary challenges
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UK police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
Show More
New Jersey Transit agent accused of selling fake tickets
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos