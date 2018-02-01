Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Panther: Enter for your chance to win!
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Thursday, February 01, 2018 04:41PM
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ENTERTAINMENT
Laila Ali cooks up 'Food for Life' (and a tasty burger recipe)
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings
YouTube stars speak out on changes after Logan Paul video
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrating a Brooklyn artist during Black History Month
Bronx rapper lands gig in Amazon's Super Bowl commercial
Simply NY: Secrets of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Scott Baio denies sexually abusing teen co-star
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of woman killed by hit-and-run driver speaks out
2 teenagers shot in California school, suspect in custody
Undercover sting catches illegal car dealer
Girl gets 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
'Law and Order' caterers cause bomb scare near NYC courthouse
MetroCard machine maintenance postponed for a week
Restaurant serving up $1,000 sandwich for Super Bowl
Asbestos inspectors charged with not doing inspection, lying
Show More
Boy allegedly tortured, forced to live in kennel before death
Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide
Dabbing: Concentrated cannabis with high THC is growing in popularity
School district introduces bullying reporting app amid violence
NYS inmates to receive free tablets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York