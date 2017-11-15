"Y'all must be running out of people ... Like, wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical," he told People in the magazine's cover story for the special issue.
Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful... https://t.co/rX6GCGTO3U pic.twitter.com/uWwV0KxjVV— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017
He added, "I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it."
He was also quick to relish in his new title on Twitter.
I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017
I have the hiccups... And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017
Despite how much he seems to be enjoying the announcement, Shelton said it took some convincing from girlfriend Gwen Stefani before he accepted.
"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,'" he recalled.
"I already had scored but now I really scored," said Stefani, who has been dating Shelton for two years.
There was another bonus to accepting the title, Shelton added: being able to lord it over the head of his fellow judge on The Voice, Adam Levine.
"As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about," he said.
Shelton, whose album "Texoma Shore" is currently topping the Billboard country charts, said that while he has the title, he may as well enjoy it.
"I'm not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who's humble about it. People are going to hate me over this. Because it's going to be used in every conversation," he said, "whether it's at 'The Voice' or at the feed store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor."
The Sexiest Man Alive issue of People Magazine hits newsstands Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.