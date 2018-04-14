ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday

(Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WABC) --
They may give love a bad name, but they are having a nice day.

On Saturday, Bon Jovi gets inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

The New Jersey rock band will join the Cars, Dire Straits the Moody Blues and others as the class of 2018.

Earlier, Governor Phil Murphy declared it 'Bon Jovi Day' in New Jersey.

They've had a string of classic rock anthems since their first album in 1984 including 'You Give Love a Bad Name,' 'Livin' on a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive.'

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjon bon jovimusicrock and roll hall of fameentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
'Roseanne' actress seeking help for her 'battles'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
U.S., allies strike Syria over chemical weapons
Police: Alleged shoplifter dies after altercation with store employees
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Brooklyn woman found safe after reports of possible abduction
Man slashes victim's throat in Bronx bar
Reactions pour in following airstrike on Syria
NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes
Fake cosmetics containing feces seized in LA
Show More
Driver charged after 8 injured, including child, in multi-car crash
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid
More News