They may give love a bad name, but they are having a nice day.On Saturday, Bon Jovi gets inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.The New Jersey rock band will join the Cars, Dire Straits the Moody Blues and others as the class of 2018.Earlier, Governor Phil Murphy declared it 'Bon Jovi Day' in New Jersey.They've had a string of classic rock anthems since their first album in 1984 including 'You Give Love a Bad Name,' 'Livin' on a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive.'