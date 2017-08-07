  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor discusses new plan to tax NYC's wealthiest to fund subway repairs
Boy, 11, wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance

Luke Chack sings 'Let It Go.' Credit: Ruby Sparrow/YouTube (WPVI)

An 11-year-old from Texas wowed Idina Menzel with his performance of "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen.

Luke Chacko was at her concert when she asked for volunteers.

He immediately jumped at the chance and she brought him up.

The minute he opened his mouth, the crowd went wild!

Luke blew everyone away with his performance. Idina even asked him to sing an encore.



"I sang it again and the whole audience gave me a standing ovation and I was like, 'Wow, this has never happened before,'" Chacko said.

Luke's mom says it was amazing to see her son meet his idol.

We're guessing with a voice like that, we're going to be seeing a lot more of Luke.


Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

