Brand-new 'Star Wars' trilogy to be created

The new 'Star Wars' trilogy will separate from the Skywalker saga. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A new adventure into the Star Wars universe has been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm, with writer and director Rian Johnson set to take the helm.

Johnson, director and writer of the upcoming Star Wars film The Last Jedi, will create a brand new trilogy that will separate from the Skywalker storyline of the first nine Star War movies to "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored."

No release dates have been set for the new films. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
