ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Britney Spears stopped a performance when a fan rushed the stage.

Eyewitness News
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) --
Britney Spears was forced to take an abrupt intermission during her Las Vegas show when a man rushed the stage mid-performance.

The pop star was escorted off stage by security Wednesday night as her backup dancers tackled the fan, holding him down until security arrived.

The man, 37-year-old Jesse Webb, was arrested and charged with trespassing.

The show at Planet Hollywood later resumed.

It was the singer's first performance since taking a break for the summer to tour in Asia.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbritney spearsconcertentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial: 'He grabbed my a**'
The 55th New York Film Festival Main Slate
NYFF55 passes & tickets information
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Victim identified in deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
Inside the opioid crisis on Staten Island
High school football player killed by log during drill
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Fire that killed elderly woman caused by overloaded power strip
President Trump issues new warning to North Korea
Show More
Man walking on subway tracks disrupts commute
Elderly woman arrested after allegedly firing gun at man repairing car
Scaramucci, 'New Yorker' magazine at odds over his profanity-laced call
Photo of purported Walmart gun display roils social media
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
More News
Top Video
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Victim identified in deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
High school football player killed by log during drill
Inside the opioid crisis on Staten Island
More Video