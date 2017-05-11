Broadway Conversation: The actors of 'Present Laughter' talk about their fast and funny backstage comedy.

NEW YORK --Legendary actor Kevin Kline is back on Broadway in Nol Coward's quick and witty backstage comedy PRESENT LAUGHTER.
Klein is joined by the award-winning actresses Kate Burton (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) and Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) in her Broadway debut.
PRESENT LAUGHTER follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.