BackStageBite hosts ABC7 for a special news-themed cooking show

Broadway's first cooking show BackStageBite hosts ABC7 for a special news-themed cooking show

Star of BackStageBite invites ABC7 into her kitchen for a special news themed cooking show (WABC)

Emily Sowa
HARLEM, New York (WABC) --
Katie Lynch, of BroadwayWorlds's first cooking show BackStageBite, opens up her tiny kitchen to Broadway stars for a Broadway cooking show. While teaching the Broadway actor how to cook the recipe, she interviews them at the same time.

Katie was nice enough to invite ABC7NY Producer, Emily Sowa, into her home for a special episode. Emily is no Broadway star, but she was brought in for a news-themed cooking show.

Watch the video above to see what happens when Emily has to sing and dance, just like the Broadway stars do. Recipe below!

To learn more about Katie, watch the episode of Social Superstars below.
BackStageBite invites Broadway stars into a tiny NYC kitchen for BroadwayWorld's first cooking show.


You can watch all of the episodes on BackStageBite's YouTube channel or on BroadwayWorld's website.

Cinnamon "B-Roll" Recipe

Ingredients
  • 1 8 oz Package of Cream Cheese, cubed
  • 2 Sticks of Unsalted Butter, cubed
  • 2 1/2 Cup Flour
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
  • Cinnamon & Sugar

Directions
  • Combine cubed cream cheese, butter and flour with electric mixer
  • Using your hands combine dough into one large ball
  • Cut dough into 4 equal sized segments
  • Roll out one fourth of dough with a rolling pin into a thin even circle
  • Cover dough with cinnamon and sugar
  • Roll dough into a tight log and place in a loaf pan
  • Bake at 350F for 30 minutes

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
