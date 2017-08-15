Family and friends in Brooklyn are mourning the death of a motorcycle stunt driver killed during production of the movie "Deadpool 2" Monday."I constantly preach safety, and that's what SJ and I always talked about - was safety," John Skinner, her friend, said.John Skinner, who is also a fellow rider, described a woman who had fast become a pioneer in motorcycle racing, and we mean FAST.What terrifies most of us was her happy place."Even when she rode up in that little piece that's open in her helmet, all you saw was bright eyes and a big smile, Skinner said.But in a world about as quick as any motorbike will allow, there is unfortunately enormous risk.Joi Harris, known, as "SJ" Harris, died suddenly in Vancouver on Monday on the set of "Deadpool 2" where she was working as a stunt woman for Ryan Reynolds' co-star, Zazie Beetz. Harris had run through the stunt safely four times, but the fifth did not go as planned.The motorcycle crash happened near the Shaw Tower office building, where a crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side and a window was smashed.Nathan Kramchynski, who works on the seventh floor of the building, said he watched rehearsals for the stunt outside the Vancouver Convention Centre. The stunt woman had been riding the motorcycle down a set of stairs from the center and had stopped when she reached the street, he said.But on the occasion when the accident happened, the driver appeared to pick up speed, crossed the street and swerved to avoid pedestrians before disappearing from his view, Kramchynski said."She lost control really quickly. It happened in a split second," he said. "She was going full throttle and then there's a building there."Another witness, Sharmina Kermalli, said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash. She ran outside and saw glass still falling on the body of the motorcycle driver.Star Ryan Reynolds released a statement on Twitter a few hours after the accident near the waterfront in downtown Vancouver."Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool," the actor wrote. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated ... but recognize nothing can compare to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."Reynolds, a native of Vancouver playing the Marvel Comics superhero Deadpool in the 20th Century Fox movie, said his heart "pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world."Meanwhile, her friends here in Brooklyn, at the motorcycle club which sponsored her devastated. Harris broke barriers as the first African American woman to compete professionally as a motorcycle racer."That's incredible. This is a male dominated society," Skinner said.In the aftermath of the accident, there are serious questions about safety on the set, coming only a month after another stuntman was killed when he fell 2 stories filming an episode of AMC's "Walking Dead" and only a day after actor Tom Cruise slammed into a building, while attempting his own stunt filming "Mission Impossible 6.""I get it. I understand you wanna get your shot and everything like that, but safety should come first and it's just amazing to me that she didn't have a helmet on," Skinner said.---