ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruce Springsteen will stay on Broadway a little longer as he extends his concert run into June

By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK --
The Boss isn't leaving Broadway any time soon - he's extended his stay again, this time until summer.

Bruce Springsteen said Monday that his one-man show, "Springsteen on Broadway," will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February.

Springsteen performs 15 songs during the show and tells stories about growing up. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.

Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases. Producers said there is no additional registration for this latest extension.

___

Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbruce springsteenbroadwayticketmasterNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress sues Weinstein, accuses him of sex trafficking
Legendary Greenwich Village guitar shop closing after 53 years
Star Wars-themed pop-up bar opens in New York
David Cassidy's final words will tug at your heartstrings
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Passengers rescued after ferry strikes sandbar in Manhattan
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after garage fire
Bizarre bathrobe break-in in Airmont
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting released
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Flames shoot from roof of tavern in New Jersey
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Show More
NYC comptroller calls bus system 'the other transit crisis'
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Trump: "They call her Pocahontas"
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos