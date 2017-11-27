The Boss isn't leaving Broadway any time soon - he's extended his stay again, this time until summer.Bruce Springsteen said Monday that his one-man show, "Springsteen on Broadway," will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February.Springsteen performs 15 songs during the show and tells stories about growing up. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases. Producers said there is no additional registration for this latest extension.___Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway