CARDI B

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth to new daughter earlier this month

EMBED </>More Videos

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

With the clock ticking on the start of a highly-anticipated tour with Bruno Mars, rapper and new mom Cardi B said she's not ready physically to hit the road.

On Thursday night, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, posted on Instagram that she is pulling out of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour Finale, which is set to kick off on Sept. 7.

In part, Cardi B said that she thought that six weeks between giving birth and the tour start would be "enough time for me to recover mentally and physically."

She also said she thought she could bring new daughter Kulture Kiari with her on the road, admitting that she "underestimated this whole mommy thing."

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she posted on her Instagram page, which boasts nearly 29 million followers.

She concludes her statement addressing fans.

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"


On July 10, the 25-year-old and husband Kiari "Offset" Cephus welcomed their new daughter.

In response, Mars said, "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right."

Cardi B was set to go on tour in support of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which was released in April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldbruno marsCardi Blive music
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARDI B
Cardi B announces birth of her first child, a daughter
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head
More Cardi B
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News