as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition and on a ventilator after suffering from cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, a law enforcement official said.After the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport, the paramedics responded and administered CPR before transporting the actress to UCLA Medical Center.The actress's brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press on Friday night that his sister was receiving excellent care, but said that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told the AP that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room.In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown, and much of what had been reported was speculation."We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves."Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources."She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," Todd Fisher said. "I encourage everyone to pray for her."Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.A large gathering of reporters was camped outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported she had been taken.Carrie and Todd Fisher are the children of entertainers Debbie Reynolds and the late Eddie Fisher.United Airlines released the following statement:The 60-year-old actress is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the classic film series, "Star Wars," the first of which was released in 1977.Fisher reprised that role in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."Fisher has authored several books and had been touring to promote her latest work, "The Princess Diarist," which made headlines when it was released in November for its disclosure that she had an affair with then-married actor Harrison Ford during filming of the original "Star Wars."The actress was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the 1980s. She has a 24-year-old daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, fathered by talent agent Bryan Lourd.Fisher has openly discussed her problems with cocaine and prescription medication abuse, memorialized in her memoir, "Wishful Drinking," which was adapted from her one-woman stage play of the same name.In addition to "Star Wars," Fisher has appeared in films including "The Blues Brothers," "The Man with One Red Shoe," "Hannah and Her Sisters," "The 'Burbs," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Fanboys."She also wrote the semi-autobiographical novel and screenplay for the film "Postcards from the Edge."