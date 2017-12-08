STAR WARS

Carrie Fisher's dog Gary will be in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

After an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a space creature that bore an uncanny resemblance to Carrie Fisher's beloved dog, the film's director confirmed the cameo. (Lou Rocco/ABC)

Star Wars fans, get ready for an adorable space version of Carrie Fisher's dog Gary.

After an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a space creature that bore an uncanny resemblance to the beloved canine, the film's director, Rian Johnson, confirmed the cameo.

Gary, who has been known to entertain his 161,000 Instagram followers with his quirky personality, was spotted in public several times with Fisher before she passed away last year. He attended the London premiere of The Force Awakens in 2015 and snuggled up to the cast on the red carpet.

Fisher once brought Gary to an interview with Good Morning America. She joked that Gary's tongue got permanently stuck out of his mouth because he loved The Force Awakens so much.


"He really likes looking at himself," she said during the interview. "Wouldn't you, if you looked like that?"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
