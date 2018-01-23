"It's not just about cinematography, it about believing in yourself and that anything's possible," Morrison told the Hollywood Reporter soon after her historic nomination was announced on Tuesday morning.
Congrats to our Cinematography nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TAFscg63Qv— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Morrison was recognized for her work as director of photography for Mudbound, which received four Oscar nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay.
Celebrities congratulated Morrison and others on Twitter after a day of historic nominations for the 2018 Oscars:
What an exciting and inspiring thing to see Rachel Morrison @morrisondp be nominated for her gorgeous cinematography in #mudbound. First woman ever! And we went to high school together! Which is the cooler fact?— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018
🍾MAJOR congratulations to the great Rachel Morrison (@MorrisonDP) on becoming the 1st woman cinematographer to EVER receive an Oscar nomination in @TheAcademy’s 90 year history for Dee Rees’ glorious @MudboundMovie #Funfact she did #BlackPanther too 🙌🏽#OscarNoms #oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/fP2HcQxzym— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 23, 2018
#Greta Gerwig and @JordanPeele and #RachelMorrison and #Woody!?!? I’m crying over these #OscarNoms so happy— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 23, 2018
Morrison's work can be seen next in Marvel's highly anticipated film Black Panther.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company to Marvel and this station.