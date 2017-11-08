  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mock President Trump with "Before He Tweets" song

EMBED </>More Videos

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood used their singing talents to make fun of President Donald Trump's tweeting habits at the CMA Awards. (Country Music Association and ABC)

Using the tune of Carrie Underwood's hit song "Before He Cheats," CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Underwood ridiculed President Donald Trump's tweeting habits by creating the song "Before He Tweets."

Underwood and Paisley joked about Trump's tendency to write tweets in the middle of the night, his use of nicknames when tweeting about other people and his most famous typo: covfefe.

Before starting the song, Paisley joked by saying "I'm definitely not doing this one," referencing the Country Music Association's media restrictions which barred asking questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas or political affiliations. The restrictions were later lifted by the association following criticism by artists, including Paisley.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcountry music awardscarrie underwoodpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpaward showstwitter
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Radio host who teamed with ex-NFL player shocked by charges
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Bobby Lewis Ensemble prepares for 20th anniversary show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold on the way
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Radio host who teamed with ex-NFL player shocked by charges
44 train NJT engineers diagnosed with sleep apnea, sidelined
Show More
7 On Your Side: Woman claims Apple Watch caused burn
Obama reports for jury duty
Man on bicycle flashing young girls in Ridgewood arrested
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
More News
Top Video
NYC dad is a viral hit thanks to pics of cute kids and good food
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
More Video