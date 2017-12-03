NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Concertgoers were plunged into darkness on Sunday night when the power went out during a Garth Brooks concert at the Prudential Center in Newark.
Concertgoers tweeted photos of the darkened stadium as well as after the backup lights came on as they waited for the performance to resume.
Waiting for the power to come back on for #GARTHinNewark @PruCenter #poweroutage #supermoon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eQM218dcRn— Diana DaCosta (@dmdacosta13) December 4, 2017
A stadium spokeswoman says power was quickly restored and the show went on as scheduled. She says the outage is being investigated with PSE+G.