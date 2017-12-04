ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Met Opera suspends conductor James Levine after sexual misconduct allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has details on the allegations against a conductor at the opera.

Eyewitness News
LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Metropolitan Opera said Sunday that they are suspending their relationship with conductor James Levine following sexual misconduct allegations.

The Met Opera released a statement on Facebook saying it was a 'tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected.'


Three different male accusers have come forward accusing Levine of sexually abusing them starting when they were teenagers and spanning multiple decades.

They were studying under Levine, who has led over 2,500 performances over 40 years at the Met.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on Met Opera conductor James Levine from Lincoln Center.



One accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he'd had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.

He said he was reaching out to police in Lake Forest because some of his encounters with Levine took place there in the mid-1980s. Levine served as music director at the Ravinia Festival, outside Chicago, from 1973 to 1993.

Met officials said in an earlier statement that Levine has denied the charges.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlincoln centersexual misconductsexual harassmentLincoln SquareNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NBC questioned Lauer before misconduct accuser came forward
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
U2 gives impromptu performance on NYC street
Opera to probe misconduct charges against conductor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Multiple people stabbed on street in Hempstead
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Woman mugged inside Greenwich Village building
Reports: Giants may fire head coach Ben McAdoo
Police: Man threw fire extinguisher at elderly man, used anti-Jewish slurs
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Show More
Boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
Queens fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Suggestive shape of sculpture at Ikea raising eyebrows
Police say serial blowtorch predator trail runs through NJ
NBC questioned Lauer before misconduct accuser came forward
More News
Top Video
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
More Video