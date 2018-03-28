ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Corey Feldman says he is hospitalized after being stabbed in car

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016 file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he is hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.

In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.

The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating. An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


Related Topics:
entertainmentstabbingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
