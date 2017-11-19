ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91

(Ron Frehm, File)

LINDSEY BAHR
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey --
Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died.

Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 91.

A North Carolina native, Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943. He would go on to become a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. In 1980 Hyman received a Tony nomination for "The Lady From Dubuque."

Hyman is best known, however, for "The Cosby Show" where he played the father to Bill Cosby's Cliff Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years his senior. He earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for the role in 1986.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsentertainmentobituary
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
SNL cast member goes on rant, bashes Staten Island
MoviePass launches subscription plan for $6.95 a month
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into Manhattan street
Video: Bystanders help with rescues after scaffolding collapse
Firefighter among 3 hurt in raging apartment fire
Man hospitalized after home invasion in middle of afternoon
Man rushed to hospital after massive tree lands on truck
SNL cast member goes on rant, bashes Staten Island
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery
Show More
Worker dies while replacing cesspool on Long Island
Lin-Manuel Miranda joining thousands to rally for Puerto Rico
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
800+ dive into freezing water for polar plunge
NYPD sergeant pinned by car while responding to 911 call
More News
Photos
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
More Photos