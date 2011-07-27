ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81

Glen Campbell is seen here July 27, 2011. (Matt Sayles)

Country music legend Glen Campbell has died at age 81.

On his website, a message announced his passing:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease."

Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace "Shorty" and Gerald.

Campbell is perhaps best known for his hit song "Rhinestone Cowboy."
