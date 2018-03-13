Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear," has died in South Carolina.Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.The Long Island native at one time was part of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, "Project: Funk da World," anchored by "Flava in Ya Ear," which was nominated for a Grammy.His follow-up single, "Get Down," went gold.After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, "Operation: Get Down," in 1997. He then left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.