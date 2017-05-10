She is the dance instructor known for her no-nonsense teaching style and pushing her students to the limit.But now, 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller's real-life, off-scree drama has her on her way to Federal prison. Miller has been sentenced to a year plus one day behind bars, all along with a $40,000 fine and $120,000 money judgment. She is charge with bankruptcy, fraud and bringing an unreported $120,000 in foreign currency into the United States."A year and a day - it sounds like a movie title," says Miller.Miller spoke exclusively to ABC's Linsey Davis in Pittsburgh, not too far from the studio that made the 51-year-old famous.Miller was originally indicted with fraud charges in 2015, allegedly hiding $775,000 in income from bankruptcy creditors pleading guilty to this charge in 2016.Miller says she was not intentionally trying to hide the money."I wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone," she said.The U.S. Attorney's office told ABC News, "This defendant secreted and structured profits that she derived outside the United States from performances by children,' adding that her actions 'undermine our justice system.'Miller must report to prison in the next 44 days.