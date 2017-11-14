We're down to brass tacks in the ballroom at "Dancing with the Stars." Five couples remain in the competition for this week's semi-finals.Each duo has been rehearsing like crazy to perfect not one but two full dance routines. The first is a dance done to a song chosen by the pros for their individual celebrity. The second has been dubbed the "Iconic Dance," where they've been asked to reinterpret a favorite routine from past seasons.Here's a rundown of the semi-final scores, from highest to lowest:Jordan and Lindsay were both "playing hurt" this week. Lindsay injured her knee rehearsing for a pro dance number and Jordan got a scratch on his eye (from Lindsay's fingernail). But they powered through an emotional routine. Lindsay selected the song "Brother," not just because Jordan loves being a big brother in real life, but he's also become a brother figure for Lindsay. Judges Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba thought the routine held back a bit and want Jordan to bring it NOW. Bruno Tonioli, however, thought the dance was perfect.A Jive from season 22 that was done by Paige van Zant is the iconic routine Jordan and Lindsay have to use as inspiration. The audience gave its loudest, longest standing ovation after this number - so did Carrie Ann. Bruno thought the remake topped the original, and Len said "Jordan's Jive" will now be the yardstick to measure all Jives by in the future!Mark chose the song "Head High" in Lindsey's honor because she's faced plenty of adversity in her life, but always persists, pushes through and triumphs. Len said the dance blew him away. Bruno thought the dance was dynamic and athletic, and Carrie Ann complimented Lindsey for how much she has evolved over these few months.Their iconic routine was from season 18: a Tango first performed by Meryl Davis. Bruno told Linsey she's raised her game at the right time, and Len thought the dance had plenty of "snap, crackle and pop!"Thankfully, Victoria was in much better health this week. Val choreographed a touching, meaningful contemporary routine that celebrated her parents. Victoria said the dance was a thank you to her folks for never giving up on her and for believing in miracles. Fellow Pro Jenna Johnson joined in the routine and in the end the whole ballroom was in tears. Carrie Ann thanked Victoria for digging deep and showing us her emotions. Bruno appreciated that it was poignant, but still positive.Their iconic assignment was from season 17 and a Jive done by Amber Riley. Val encouraged Victoria to bring out her inner performer. Boy did she! The judges loved it, and the couple got their first "10" from Len.Witney chose the song "Shake" because she wants Frankie to shake off all his negative, self-defeating thoughts. She also teased him that she'd get Frankie to take his shirt off! Bruno liked the spirit and originality of the dance and thought the routine gave Salsa some "street cred." Both Len and Carrie Ann wanted more content but loved Frankie's continued enthusiasm.For the iconic dance, the duo recreates a Paso Doble from 10 years ago. Apolo Ohno was the champ who danced it first. It's tough choreography that puts Frankie through his paces, but they prove to dance another crowd pleaser.Drew stays super positive even though he's been at or near the bottom of the scoreboard for the past few weeks. He's proud he's made it this far and wants to continue. The dance had a Scottish theme in Drew's honor, and while the judges were entertained, they thought the routine lacked a bit of technique.His iconic dance was from season 17 and done by Corbin Bleu. Drew said he was intimidated by the routine, but Emma reminded him he wasn't there to imitate anyone, but to do his own interpretation. The judges liked the fun and spirit, but again, wanted more in the technique department.Tom Bergeron starts listing the "safe" couples: Lindsey and Mark; Drew and Emma; Jordan and Lindsay.The bottom two are Frankie and Witney and Victoria and Val.It's the end of the line for Victoria.Next week: a two night finale for Season 25!