I AM SHOOKETH https://t.co/MFGkYb8itS — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny !! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

A Pennsylvania teen's love for actor Danny DeVito caught the attention of the cast from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'Last month, Allison Cross created a cutout of Danny Devito and brought it as her Carlisle High School prom date.Now, DeVito is returning the gesture.On Monday, Actor Rob Mcelhenney posted a picture on Instagram of DeVito with a cutout of Allison on the set of the TV show.The caption reads, ""Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's..."Allison saw the post and tweeted her response, "I am shooketh."She then added, "Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny!!"------