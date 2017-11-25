David Cassidy's final words will tug at your heartstrings

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you.— Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017
David Cassidy died at age 67 on Tuesday after he was hospitalized with organ failure in Florida.
He skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s as he starred on TV's "The Partridge Family," becoming a singing superstar at age 20 and one of the biggest teen idols of the era. He was three years old when he decided he wanted to act, after seeing his dad, actor Jack Cassidy, in a Broadway musical.
As a teen, he landed a few small roles on television and Broadway before he was cast as Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom.
His real-life stepmother, Shirley Jones, was cast as his TV mother, Shirley Partridge. Neither knew the other had been cast until they showed up to work.
The ABC show lasted for 98 episodes over four seasons. During that time, Cassidy also put out four solo albums and broke box-office records touring the world as a singer.
His song "I Think I Love You" spent three weeks on the charts at No. 1. The song was released in late 1970 and became the year's best-selling single, beating out the Beatles' "Let It Be."