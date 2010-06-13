Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave

Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing "missteps" with employees.In an internal memo sent to company members, Lasseter says he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable. He apologized to anyone who has received an unwanted hug or gesture and to those he has "let down.""It's never easy to face your missteps, but it's the only way to learn from them," the memo states.Disney released this statement about Lasseter:Lasseter is known for directing films like "Toy Story" and "Cars" and has produced every Pixar feature since "Monster's, Inc." He has been the chief creative officer for Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2006, overseeing hits like "Frozen" and "Moana."Read Lasseter's complete internal memo below: