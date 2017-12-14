ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox for $52.4 Billion, Fox to spin off

Disney and Fox announce blockbuster deal: Rebecca Jarvis reports during ABC's Good Morning America on December 14, 2017.

Disney will acquire Twenty-First Century Fox after parts of the company split off, Good Morning America reported Thursday.

The Walt Disney Company will acquire 21st Century Fox's film and television studios, cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses. The parts that will split off and not be a part of the Walt Disney company include Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News and Fox Business.

The deal was made for $52.4 billion in stock, Disney announced.

The acquisition will be subject to federal approval.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
