After Trump hosted a press conference where he repeatedly refused to condemn violent right-wing demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virgnia, Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump's supporters.
"And I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country," Kimmel said, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character. "It started as a press conference about infrastructure, and ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turned into a cockfight. It really was remarkable."
Then he suggested a plan he said he hoped everyone could get behind: Promote the president to king to reduce his power.
"Think about it," he said. "England has a queen. She lives in a palace. Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up. She has no power at all."