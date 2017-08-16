  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Vigil for unity and to stand up against hate and bigotry in Stamford, CT
  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Memorial service for Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville, Virginia
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Enough is enough:'Jimmy Kimmel urges supporters to abandon Trump

The late night host had a blunt message for the president's supporters. (Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave a political but comedic monologue Tuesday night, urging the president's supporters to abandon him.

After Trump hosted a press conference where he repeatedly refused to condemn violent right-wing demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virgnia, Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump's supporters.


"And I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country," Kimmel said, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character. "It started as a press conference about infrastructure, and ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turned into a cockfight. It really was remarkable."

Then he suggested a plan he said he hoped everyone could get behind: Promote the president to king to reduce his power.

"Think about it," he said. "England has a queen. She lives in a palace. Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up. She has no power at all."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelcharlottesville demonstrationsdonald trump
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
NYC church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
$430 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Show More
Woman fends off subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested
More than 300 dead, 600 missing after Sierra Leone mudslides
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos