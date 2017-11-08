  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son

Kevin Spacey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
BOSTON --
A former Boston TV news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.

Heather Unruh told reporters Wednesday that the actor stuck his hand down her son's pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Her son was 18 at the time.

Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

A lawyer for Spacey didn't immediately return an email Wednesday.

Unruh said her son didn't report the assault at the time because he was embarrassed. But she says he filed a report with police last week and they're investigating.

Police said they couldn't confirm a report was filed because sexual assault reports are confidential.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsexual assaultsex assaultsexual harassment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
JUST KIDDING! Diddy's not changing name to 'Brother Love'
Woman's Sam's Club karaoke video goes viral
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murphy thanks voters in Hoboken after winning NJ governor's race
De Blasio looks ahead to 2nd term following re-election win
New York rejects constitutional convention
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
3 UCLA players arrested in China on shoplifting charges
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor, Ravi Bhalla
Woman sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for fiance's kayak death
Show More
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Transgender woman defeats sponsor of Virginia bathroom bill
Woman defeats NJ politician who joked about Women's March
Woman dragged during carjacking at gas station
Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down NYC graffiti mecca 5 Pointz
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos