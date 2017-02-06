Call it "the art of winning."Fashion illustrator Mona Shafer Edwards was ready with pen and paints in hand Monday as the biggest names in Hollywood arrived for the Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California.actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were on hand for the event, where there was a mini reunion for the cast of. Stone, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis appeared together in the 2011 film and are all nominated this year for their roles inandrespectively.Edwards captured each actor's likeness as they walked the red carpet at the event; quickly sketching their outfits in just a few minutes. Watch the video above to see her art in action.