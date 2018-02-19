ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media

Fergie national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Singer Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday and her delivery met with overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media.

The Black-Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.


But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.

Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.



And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.

Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:



(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
