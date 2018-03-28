ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fetty Wap hands out gift cards to families at NJ supermarket right before Easter

(John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

PATERSON, New Jersey --
Rapper Fetty Wap handed out gift cards to families at a New Jersey supermarket just in time for Easter.

The Record reports the Paterson native visited his hometown Tuesday for a giveaway at a Price Rite in Center City Mall. Marie Sweeney-Tevis, director of marketing and community relations for Inserra supermarkets, which owns Price Rite, says the organization was excited for the opportunity.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, says he's fortunate to be able to help people now considering his upbringing. The rapper posed for pictures with eager fans and joked that he might land a couple Easter dinner invitations.

Fetty Wap is no stranger to giving back. He's donated turkeys for Thanksgiving each year in Paterson since 2015.

The rap star says he'll always support his hometown.

