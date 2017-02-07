FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising celebrated the 2017 Oscars with its 25th annual exhibit showcasing film costume design in Los Angeles.This year's collection featured more than 100 costumes from 23 movies, including several from Oscar nominees for outstanding costume design.Costume designers said they help audiences connect to characters emotionally."I need these clothes for the audience to feel what the characters are going through each time you see them," explained Sharen Davis, whose Oscar-nominated work for "Fences" is on display at the exhibit.