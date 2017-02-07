OSCARS

FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit

EMBED </>More News Videos

The costumes of the 2017 Oscars were celebrated at the 25th annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibit by the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

By Adrienne Alpert
LOS ANGELES --
The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising celebrated the 2017 Oscars with its 25th annual exhibit showcasing film costume design in Los Angeles.

This year's collection featured more than 100 costumes from 23 movies, including several from Oscar nominees for outstanding costume design.

Costume designers said they help audiences connect to characters emotionally.

"I need these clothes for the audience to feel what the characters are going through each time you see them," explained Sharen Davis, whose Oscar-nominated work for "Fences" is on display at the exhibit.

In the video player above, we get a closer look at the annual exhibit celebrating movie costumes.

Watch the 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentoscar fashionsOscarsfashioncostumes
