'Nothing's more important than family' The final 'Coco' trailer is here!

Inspiration can happen at any moment. For Pixar director Lee Unkrich it happened during a visit with his family to Epcot at Walt Disney World in 2011.

The final trailer for Disney-Pixar's new film Coco is all about family, both living and dead.


The film's main character, Miguel, explains how his family celebrates Dia de los Muertos, including his great-grandmother Coco.

Miguel, who is feeling as though he does not fit with his family, winds up on a journey to The Land of the Dead, where he meets his ancestors. Along the way he learns how to be proud of his family while still following his dreams.

See Coco in theaters Nov. 22, and learn more about the visual language of the film in the video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar and this station.
