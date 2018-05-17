ROYAL WEDDING

Couple, family, Army all prepare for the Royal Wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 9)

Royal Wedding gives British economy boost

Shirleen Allicot has more on the preparations from London.

LONDON, United Kingdom (WABC) --
As the Royal Wedding approaches, the United Kingdom -- and the bride and groom -- are making last minute preparations.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince Harry and soon Meghan Markle, confirmed that Markle's father would not be attending the wedding.

The soon-to-be-married couple arrived Thursday in Windsor, where the wedding will take place. They practiced their lines behind closed doors.

Officials say 250 members of the British armed forces were also hard at work. They spent hours rehearsing for the 25-minute carriage procession through the town after the wedding.

Police used the dress rehearsal to keep an eye out for any potential security issues.

"It gives the guys a sense of timings for the day, how fast they need to move, how slow they need to move," said Adam Blackmore-Heale. of Household Cavalry, the royal protection force.

Preparations are also taking place in London.

Prince Charles and Camila sat down with Doria Ragland, Markle's mother. Buckingham Palace has not said whether she has met the Queen.

Along the Thames River, the Battersea Power Station Development, where Sting is said to own an apartment, is readying a free viewing party in the Village Hall. A large screen is set up and the hall will be decked out with Union Jack bunting and balloons. Guests will be given flags and tiaras upon arrival.

At a restaurant next door, they've shaken up a special wedding cocktail called the "Fuime Royale." Its name was inspired by its color -- red like Prince Harry's hair. It's the perfect way to cheers the new couple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentRoyal Weddingwedding
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Grace Kelly and other Americans who've married into royalty
10,000 trinkets: Royals super fan has covered home
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
More Royal Wedding
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 years after his death, Prince's property goes to auction
Royal wedding: Windsor preparing for massive influx of visitors
Rapper T.I. facing charges after being arrested near his home
Terrorism concerns arise as Royal Wedding nears
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Show More
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Kindergartner finds cocaine in classmate's backpack
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
More News