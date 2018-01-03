ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child

EMBED </>More Videos

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they're adding to their family. (KTRK)

WACO, Texas --
"Gaines party of 7." That was part of the caption on an Instagram post from HGTV host Chip Gaines announcing that he and wife Joanna are expecting baby number five.

The couple star in the channel's popular show "Fixer Upper," where they showcase their home remodeling business based in Waco, Texas.

"Fixer Upper" is currently in its fifth and final season.

In the Instagram picture announcing the pregnancy, Chip and Joanna compare baby bumps, with Chip adding, "if you're still confused... WE ARE PREGNANT."

Related: 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines wants to 'make some more babies' with Joanna



The photo has been liked more than 700,000 times.

Related Topics:
entertainmentbabycelebrityentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spotify being sued for $1.6B over licenses, compensation
DJ Khaled becomes Weight Watchers social media ambassador
Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein
Blogger Logan Paul apologizes for video of apparent suicide
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm headed our way
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
Amber Alert issued for sisters after mother found dead
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Soldier from New Jersey killed in combat in Afghanistan
NYPD: Officer waved gun, assaulted driver in road rage
Dozens of vehicles involved in deadly chain-reaction pile-up
Show More
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Major winter storm to make its way up the East Coast
7 hurt after fire tears through Brooklyn buildings
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots up to $858M
Trump boasts of having bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's
More News
Top Video
This packaging has people freaking out in NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Major winter storm to make its way up the East Coast
Trump boasts of having bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's
More Video