RODEO HOUSTON

Fmr. President George H.W. Bush steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston

POTUS AT THE RODEO: The 41st president of the United States joined a sold-out crowd to welcome Garth Brooks back to the stage at RodeoHouston on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston: former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.

NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.

Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

PHOTOS: George H.W.Bush rocks RodeoHouston


On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.

Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.

