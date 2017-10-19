Grammy Museum opens in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --It's being called another jewel in the revitalization of Newark, as a fourth Grammy Museum opens Thursday at The Prudential Center.
There's already one in Los Angeles and another in Nashville, while a Grammy Museum in Cleveland, Mississippi, is devoted to the blues. And now, there's one in New Jersey, where local fans will find the focus is on local artists.
The late Whitney Houston sings next to an exhibit marked "New Jersey Legend" that is devoted to Bruce Springsteen. Fans of The Boss will see an early letter in which the man on the verge of stardom writes that he is practicing his autograph.
Next to that is the outfit he wore on the cover of his album "Born in the USA," and nearby is an interactive exhibit inviting fans to play along as drummer Max Weinberg takes them through the famous title track beat by beat.
"This not your grandfather's museum," museum curator Daniel Cherry III said. "This is not a look-but-don't-touch museum. This is fully immersive and fully interactive."
PHOTOS: Inside The Grammy Museum
Visitors can rap along with Wyclef Jean and sing backup for the late great Ray Charles, all before heading into another exhibit timed to coincide with the return of the Grammy Awards ceremony to Manhattan in late January.
"The exhibit is called 'And the Grammy Goes To,' featuring all the great facts and memorabilia and wardrobes from Grammy history," Cherry said. "For example, Michael Jackson's 1984 suit, and a gown worn by Madonna."
Dresses worn by Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna are displayed next to a drum major's uniform belonging to Kanye West. It is a diverse group to be sure, but they all share a common heritage.
"An artist, to be in this museum, has to be Grammy nominated or have won at least one Grammy," Cherry said.
The idea is to reward fans and inspire the next generation of artists.
The exhibits will change regularly, so visitors may want to go more than once. The price of admission is about the same as a movie ticket.
For more, visit GrammyMuseumExp.org.