Charlotte resident Petra Sutherland is hoping to add a little magic to her holiday this year with a new boyfriend she plans to find online.Her story goes a little something like this ... 'twas weeks before Christmas, when all through her house, not a man was stirring, or asking her out. Her living room was decorated with grandma care, in hopes that a man would come snuggle her there.You might be thinking this is something out of a sappy Hallmark movie - and you'd be right!In fact, after watching a holiday-themed romance flick on the Hallmark Channel, the 73-year-old took her search to the internet, hoping to find her boy "Nextdoor."On the site, Sutherland posted her simple plea: "Wanted, a boyfriend for Christmas." Send a message, please!To her surprise - and with the community's support - she got over 50 replies from her neighbors Nextdoor.And after receiving three responses from potential suitors, it's no surprise that Sutherland's heart grew three sizes (that day)!Which suitor will she choose? We'll just have to wait and see.No matter who she picks, we hope they'll be happy all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar-plums dance in their heads.