ABC PREMIERES

'Grey's Anatomy' fans will flock to ABC's new legal drama 'For the People'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Britt Robertson and Jasmin Savoy Brown about their new ABC legal drama "For The People."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you're a fan of "Grey's Anatomy" you'll definitely want to try out the latest "Shondaland" series "For the People."

It is set in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, otherwise known as "The Mother Court."

It follows the classic formula that makes Shonda Rhimes' shows so very popular. It has a group of attractive, young, inexperienced yet hungry for success newcomers who do their best to learn while forming friendships with their more experienced bosses and counterparts.

This ABC legal drama also pits the young prosecutors against the defenders. We start off following a group of three on each side. Two of which happen to be dating each other. Jasmin Savoy Brown's character Allison who is a public defender is dating Seth (Ben Rappaport) who happens to be a prosecutor. The show wastes zero time drumming up conflict as they end up on the same case.

"That is a main theme throughout the entire season, are they on, are they off," Savoy Brown said.

Britt Robertson's character, Sandra, meantime, is so anxious to get her first case, she finds herself in a bit over her head.

"She's all work and no play, it is fun to play that type of character," Robertson said.

But at the end of the day, it's the strong female bond and friendship between Sandra and Allison that makes that show relatable.

"I love a good female friendship, it was a big part of the draw for this project," Robertson said.

Each week tackles a series of different cases while we also get an inside look at the relationships between the attorneys as they struggle with trying to grow their careers while trying to keep some separation from their personal lives.

"For the People" premieres Tuesday, March 13th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesABC premieres
ABC PREMIERES
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A talk with 'American Idol' judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan
'American Idol' contestants who lit up social media
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
These New Yorkers are ready for 'American Idol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Teen killed, woman hurt in package explosion in Texas
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Show More
At least 50 dead when plane crashes, catches fire in Nepal
Man hit, killed by car hours after being freed from jail
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
5 dead, surviving pilot ID'd after helicopter crash into East River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video