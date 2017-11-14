ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 2017 AMA nominations

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2014 file photo shows Bruno Mars accepting the award for best pop vocal album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, and Ed Sheeran received several nominations each for the 2017 American Music Awards.

The 2017 ceremony will mark the 45th anniversary of the show that has brought fans the biggest musical superstars and most compelling live performances over the last four decades.

It will be hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mother -- music legend Diana Ross -- will be honored with the American Music Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

RELATED: See who's performing at the 2017 AMAs

Here's the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"

Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video of the Year
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Drake "More Life"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Favorite Male Artist - Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist - Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

Favorite Album - Country
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Chris Stapleton "From A Room: Volume 1"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"

Favorite Song - Country
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake "More Life"
Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."
Migos "Culture"

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots


Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

The 2017 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsABCtelevisionaward shows
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The mom in 'The Middle' talks about maternal roles on TV
'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals ends with 4
Barbara Corcoran's rise from real estate mogul to shark
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Large water main break shoots geyser into the air
Show More
Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee
Menendez jury resumes deliberations as possible mistrial looms
Another accuser comes forward against Roy Moore
Preschools now directed to call 911 for children in distress after allergy death
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos