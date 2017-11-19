ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 2017 AMA winners

The 2017 American Music Awards are underway.

The 2017 American Music Awards are underway.

Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, and Ed Sheeran received several nominations each for the 2017 American Music Awards.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the show that has brought fans the biggest musical superstars and most compelling live performances over the last four decades.

It's hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mother -- music legend Diana Ross -- is being honored with the American Music Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Here's the full list of winners and nominees:

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

Favorite Album - Country
WINNER: Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Chris Stapleton "From A Room: Volume 1"

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER: DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay

Favorite Song - Country
WINNER: Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"

Favorite Male Artist - Country
WINNER: Keith Urban
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett

Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"

Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video of the Year
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Drake "More Life"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Favorite Female Artist - Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake "More Life"
Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."
Migos "Culture"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist - Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

The 2017 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
