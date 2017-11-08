  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
CMA AWARDS

Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert lead 2017 CMA Awards nominations

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are up for CMA awards. (Getty)

Two winners of the CMA Awards have already been announced ahead of the show on Wednesday night.

Glen Campbell, who passed away in August, won Musical Event of the Year with Willie Nelson, while the Brothers Osborne won Music Video of the Year, "Good Morning America" revealed on Wednesday morning.

As for the rest of the categories, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban, top the list.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be hosted for the 10th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Here's the full list of nominees and the winners so far:

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
"Vice" - Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
"Dirt On My Boots" - Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
"Body Like A Back Road" -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots" -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man" -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina

CMA SMALL MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

"Barrett, Fox & Berry" with Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry on KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Oregon
"Ben and Arnie" with Arnie Andrews and Ben Butler on WCOW, La Crosse, Wisconsin
"The Cat Pak Morning Show" with Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton on WYCT, Pensacola, Florida
"Officer Don and DeAnn" with Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens on WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
"Scotty & Cara in the Morning" with Scotty Cox and Cara Denis on KCLR, Columbia, Missouri

CMA MEDIUM MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Brent Michaels on KUZZ, Bakersfield, California
"Cash and Bradley" with Natalie Cash and Matt Bradley with KWEN, Tulsa, Oklahoma
"The Dex and Mo Show" with Bill "Dex" Poindexter and Melissa "Mo" Turner on WUSY, Chattanooga, Tennessee
"New Country Mornings" with Nancy Wilson and James Frye on WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
"Tom & Becky" with Owens and Becky Palmer on WBBS, Syracuse, New York
CMA LARGE MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

"Amanda and Jesse" with Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack on WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
"The Boxer Show" with "Boxer" Brandon Nasby on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio
"Double-L" with Lois Lewis on KWNR, Las Vegas, Nevada
"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" with Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and JoJo Meza on KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
"Tige And Daniel" with Tige Rodgers, Daniel Baker, and Mari Mueller on WSIX, Nashville, Tennessee
"Woody and the Wake-UP Call" with Woody Johnson, Dan E. Zuko, and Kayla Hanley on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio

CMA MAJOR MARKET BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

"Bud and Broadway" with Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, and Kelly Rebal on WIL, St. Louis, Missouri
"Michael J On Air" with Michael J. Stuehler on WPOC, Baltimore, Maryland
"Mike & Amy" with Mike Chase and Amy Faust on KWJJ, Portland, Oregon
"Paul Schadt and Meg" with Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, and Geof Knight on WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina
"The Q Morning Zoo" with Tim Tuttle, Kevin Kline, and Erica Rico on KKBQ, Houston-Galveston, Texas

CMA NATIONAL BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

"American Country Countdown" with Kix Brooks on Cumulus
"The Big D and Bubba Show" with Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville on Compass Media Networks
"The Blair Garner Show" with Blair Garner on Cumulus
"The Bobby Bones Show" with Bobby Bones on iHeartMedia
"Country Gold" with Terri Clark on Westwood One

CMA SMALL MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KCLR in Columbia, Missouri
KKNU in Eugene-Springfield, Oregon
KORA in Bryan-College Station, Texas
WCOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin
WYCT in Pensacola, Florida

CMA MEDIUM MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

CKRY in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
KXKT in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa
WBBS in Syracuse, New York
WIVK in Knoxville, Tennessee
WYRK in Buffalo-Niagara Falls, New York

CMA LARGE MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KCYY in San Antonio, Texas
WCOL in Columbus, Ohio
WQDR in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
WQIK in Jacksonville, Florida
WSIX in Nashville, Tennessee

CMA MAJOR MARKET RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KPLX in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
KUPL in Portland, Oregon
KWJJ in Portland, Oregon
WIL in St. Louis, Missouri
WKKT in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina

Watch the CMA Awards LIVE Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardstelevisionbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
CMA AWARDS
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards nominees
Photos: Eye-catching fashion from the CMA Awards through the years
Photos: 2016 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Here are your 2016 CMA Awards winners
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
JUST KIDDING! Diddy's not changing name to 'Brother Love'
Woman's Sam's Club karaoke video goes viral
The Right On Band uses music to bridge political gap
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murphy thanks voters in Hoboken after winning NJ governor's race
De Blasio to outline 2nd term plans following re-election win
New York rejects constitutional convention
3 UCLA players arrested in China on shoplifting charges
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Latimer elected Westchester executive, Curran declares victory in Nassau
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor
Sentencing for woman who pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death
Show More
Twitter doubles its character limit to 280 for tweets
Cy Young winner Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down NYC graffiti mecca 5 Pointz
Woman dragged during carjacking at gas station
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos