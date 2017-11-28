ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z, other rap and R&B artists, lead Grammy nominations

Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar topped the nominations for the Grammys, which airs in January. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP|Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rap and R&B artists dominated the Grammy nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Jay Z leads the pack with eight. Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with seven. Other artists that are up for major awards include Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino.

The Grammys will be Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

Here are highlights of the nominees. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Record Of The Year

Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk
"Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito," Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder," Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man
"Stay," Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
(Divide), Ed Sheeran

Best R&B Album

Freudian, Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule, Ledisi
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Gumbo, PJ Morton
Feel The Real, Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Album

4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration, Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, Odesza
What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK, 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! Childish Gambino
American Teen, Khalid
Ctrl, SZA
Starboy, The Weeknd

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand, Mastodon
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More
Villains, Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding, The War On Drugs

Best Rock Performance

"You Want It Darker," Leonard Cohen
"The Promise," Chris Cornell
"Run," Foo Fighters
"No Good," Kaleo
"Go To War," Nothing More

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt
Losing You, Alison Krauss
Tin Man, Miranda Lambert
I Could Use A Love Song, Maren Morris
Either Way, Chris Stapleton

Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"City Of Stars,"
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
Track from: La La Land

"How Far I'll Go"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
Track from: Moana: The Songs

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"
Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
Track from: Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up"
Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
Track from: Lion

"Stand Up For Something"
Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Track from: Marshall

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusic
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress sues Weinstein, accuses him of sex trafficking
Broadway Backstage: the Band's Visit
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is coming to Brooklyn
Broadway Backstage: Once On This Island
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
North Korea fires 1st ballistic missile in over 2 months, US official says
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
Dramatic rescue of residents trapped on fire escape
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Show More
NYPD: Ferry that ran aground struck underwater pylon
This dangerous cellphone habit is a fire risk
Police: Burglar hid in closet all day as family was home
Water leak floods basement of Empire State Building
VIDEO: Bizarre bathrobe break-in caught on camera
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos