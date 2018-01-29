Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.KhalidLil Uzi VertJulia MichaelsSZA"PRBLMS," 6LACK"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis ScottBest Pop Solo Performance"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson"Praying," Kesha"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga"What About Us," P!nk4:44, JAY-ZCulture, MigosLaila's Wisdom, RapsodyFlower Boy, Tyler, The CreatorCosmic Hallelujah, Kenny ChesneyHeart Break, Lady AntebellumThe Breaker, Little Big TownLife Changes, Thomas Rhett"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber"4:44," JAY-Z"Issues," Julia Michaels"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & KhalidAwaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino4:44, JAY-ZDAMN., Kendrick LamarMelodrama, LordeRedbone, Childish GambinoDespacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin BieberThe Story Of O.J., JAY-ZHUMBLE., Kendrick LamarNon-televised awards:- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.