Here are your 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

(Merie Wallace/A24 via AP|Universal Pictures via AP)

The actors have spoken, and the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees are in!

The awards show recognizes the best performances from the year in film and television, as voted on by their fellow actors.

Kristen Bell will host the show, which airs Jan. 21, 2018.

Check out the full list of SAG Awards nominees below.

FILM CATEGORIES


Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell in Battle Of The Sexes
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Hong Chau in Downsizing
Holly Hunter in The Big Sick
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird

TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange is the New Black
Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson in black-ish
Aziz Ansari in Master Of None
Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes in Will & Grace
William H. Macy in Shameless
Marc Maron in Glow

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba in Orange Is The New Black
Alison Brie in Glow
Jane Fonda in Grace And Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Lily Tomlin in Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman in Ozark
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Peter Dinklage in Game Of Thrones
David Harbour in Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things
Claire Foy in The Crown
Laura Linney in Ozark
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright in House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels in Godless
Robert De Niro in The Wizard Of Lies
Geoffrey Rush in Genius
Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange in Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon in Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies

STUNT CATEGORIES


Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Glow
Homeland
Stranger Things
Walking Dead
