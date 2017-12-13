FILM CATEGORIES

The actors have spoken, and the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees are in!The awards show recognizes the best performances from the year in film and television, as voted on by their fellow actors.Kristen Bell will host the show, which airs Jan. 21, 2018.Check out the full list of SAG Awards nominees below.Timothée Chalamet inJames Franco inDaniel Kaluuya inGary Oldman inDenzel Washington inJudi Dench inSally Hawkins inFrances McDormand inMargot Robbie inSaoirse Ronan inSteve Carell inWillem Dafoe inWoody Harrelson inRichard Jenkins inSam Rockwell inMary J. Blige inHong Chau inHolly Hunter inAllison Janney inLaurie Metcalf inAnthony Anderson inAziz Ansari inLarry David inSean Hayes inWilliam H. Macy inMarc Maron inUzo Aduba inAlison Brie inJane Fonda inJulia Louis-Dreyfus inLily Tomlin inJason Bateman inSterling K. Brown inPeter Dinklage inDavid Harbour inBob Odenkirk inMillie Bobby Brown inClaire Foy inLaura Linney inElisabeth Moss inRobin Wright inBenedict Cumberbatch inJeff Daniels inRobert De Niro inGeoffrey Rush inAlexander Skarsgard inLaura Dern inNicole Kidman inJessica Lange inSusan Sarandon inReese Witherspoon in