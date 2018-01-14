ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Check out 2018's most anticipated NYC, New Jersey concert tours

By Ryan McGriff
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Every year brings a ton of great concert tours and performers to the New York and New Jersey area, and the music lineup for 2018 is shaping up to be another good one.

Whether you're looking to catch the top artists of today or looking for something new, we've got you covered with a comprehensive guide to the most anticipated live shows of the year.
2018 Highlights:

Justin Timberlake
March 21, Madison Square Garden and March 25, Prudential Center
Genre: Pop, R&B

Justin Timberlake's return to this year's Super Bowl was big news when it was first announced in 2017, and now the pop star has followed that up with a concert tour set to kick off following the release of his next studio album, Man of the Woods, on February 2. The singer will make an appearance at the Garden on March 21 and at Prudential Center on March 25.

The Governors Ball Music Festival
June 1-3, Randall's Island, NY
Genre: Various

What's a new year without an impressive new lineup for the popular Governors Ball Music Festival? This year's event features artists like Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and Yeah Yeah Yeahs in addition to many other solid performers. The festival will take place during the first week of June and will be held on Randall's Island. Tickets are on-sale now!

Jorja Smith
May 12, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn
Genre: R&B, Soul

Jorja Smith is just 20 years old, but the UK singer broke out in a big way in 2017 after landing a feature on Drake's album "More Life," while also dropping a hit song of her own, "On My Mind." Smith's debut album is set to drop in 2018 and her North American tour will make a stop in Brooklyn in mid-May, giving you a great chance to see what all the buzz is about.

Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples
February 23, 24, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Rap, Hip-hop

What happens when a Big Fish meets a Flower Boy? They team up for a massive concert tour. Last year was huge for both Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples. Tyler released his Grammy nominated "Flower Boy" album, while Staples dropped the futuristic, genre defying "Big Fish Theory." Now they're hitting the road and you can catch them twice at the Garden in February.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
October 3, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Orchestra

Game of Thrones fans may have to wait till 2019 for the final season of the iconic HBO series, but composer Ramin Djawadi is offering a live orchestral experience that should be a treat for those who enjoy the series' original score. The concert will feature fantastic musicians and soloists that will bring to life the epic Game of Thrones universe. The orchestra won't be here till October, but that's still much closer than the advancing army of white walkers.

Best of the rest:

Lana Del Rey and Kali Uchis: January 19, Prudential Center
Genre: Pop

Majid Jordan: January 22, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn
Genre: Alternative R&B

Brent Faiyaz: February 4, Rough Trade NYC, NY
Genre: Hip-Hop

Romeo Santos: February 15-17, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Latin

Billy Joel: February 21, March 28, April 13, May 23 and June 23, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Rock

Kelela: March 2, Irving Plaza, NY
Genre: R&B, Soul
Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, with Kehlani: March 16, Barclays Center and March 21, Prudential Center
Genre: Pop, Hip-Hop

Miguel: March 23, Terminal 5, NY and March 24, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn

Lorde, featuring Run the Jewels: April 4, Barclays Center
Genre: Pop

Bon Jovi: May 9,10, Madison Square Garden

Kygo: May 11, Barclays Center
Genre: Electronic

Japanese Breakfast: May 31, Warsaw, Brooklyn
Genre: Indie Rock

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: June 15, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn
Genre: Rock

U2: June 25, 26, Madison Square Garden and June 29, Prudential Center

Sam Smith: June 27, 29, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Soul, Pop

Foo Fighters: July 16, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Rock

Zac Brown Band: July 28, 29, Citi Field
Genre: Country

Maroon 5: October 14, 15, Madison Square Garden
Genre: Pop rock

Ed Sheeran: September 22, MetLife Center
Genre: Folk pop
